Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,030 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.03% of Wolfspeed worth $192,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 815,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

