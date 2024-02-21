Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,795 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.05%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

