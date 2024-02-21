Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 58,381 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 356.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

