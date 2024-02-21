Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,056 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

