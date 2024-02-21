Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.