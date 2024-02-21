Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $419,000 in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

