Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 609,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 310,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,666,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after acquiring an additional 346,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after acquiring an additional 715,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

