Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,736 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 215,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,556,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 82,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GF opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.