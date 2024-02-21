Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,237 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

