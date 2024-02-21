Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.65 to $0.85 EPS.
Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.13%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
