Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65 to $0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.850 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WWW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 973,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $732.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WWW. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

