Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

WK traded down $11.71 on Wednesday, hitting $82.48. 448,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,098,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,836,000 after buying an additional 126,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Workiva by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,452,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

