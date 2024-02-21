Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.30 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.630 EPS.

Workiva Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

