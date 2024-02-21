Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 33,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,066. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOR shares. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

