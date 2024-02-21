Wrapped HBAR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.39 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $2.86 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.178688 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.11098566 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,531,079.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

