XPEL (XPEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.89. XPEL has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 70.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

