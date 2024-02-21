Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Xylem worth $69,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

