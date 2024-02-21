YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in YETI by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in YETI by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,511,000 after purchasing an additional 923,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in YETI by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after purchasing an additional 748,671 shares during the period.

YETI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 901,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,869. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

