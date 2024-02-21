Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $61.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

