Zacks Research Comments on Kirby Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kirby in a report released on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEX

Kirby Stock Down 0.7 %

KEX stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,972 shares of company stock worth $4,320,147. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.