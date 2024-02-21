Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$114.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$116.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.81. The stock has a market cap of C$107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

