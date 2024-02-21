Zacks Research Weighs in on Equity Residential’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQR. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $193,626,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,772 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

