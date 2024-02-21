Zacks Research Weighs in on Nokia Oyj’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOK. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.50 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.