ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0852 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $791,160.41 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00046820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.