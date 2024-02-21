Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stake Cut by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 835,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $53,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

