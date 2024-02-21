Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $40.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 176,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,820. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,649. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

