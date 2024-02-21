Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.34.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.5 %

ZS opened at $249.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of -214.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.