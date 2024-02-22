2,887 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

