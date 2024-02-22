30,494 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,912,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,407 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

