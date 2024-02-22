33,689 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in YETI by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,670. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.