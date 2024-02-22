42,880 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

