487,786 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,583,000. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 1.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.39% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,891,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,697. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

