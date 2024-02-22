49,291 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.