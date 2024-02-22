784 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $457.45. The company had a trading volume of 97,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,202. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.28 and a 200 day moving average of $455.88.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,664. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

