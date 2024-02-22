AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,711,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

