abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

AEI opened at GBX 282.76 ($3.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.39. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 276 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 360 ($4.53).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

