abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

abrdn Equity Income Trust (LON:AEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
AEI opened at GBX 282.76 ($3.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.39. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 276 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 360 ($4.53).
abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile
