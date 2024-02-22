Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,443 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after buying an additional 373,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after buying an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.