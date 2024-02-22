Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639,870 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $138.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

