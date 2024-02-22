Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Harley-Davidson worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

