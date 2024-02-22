Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 103,805 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,805 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

