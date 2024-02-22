Acala Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.76 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $99.66 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001400 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,584.86 or 1.00048076 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00169128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10014431 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,627,042.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.