Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) is CHI Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CHI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,816 shares during the period. Acelyrin makes up 6.9% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned 2.33% of Acelyrin worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acelyrin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Acelyrin stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 423,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,843. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.