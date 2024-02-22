ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 7.3%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.16. 264,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,273,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

