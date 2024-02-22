ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $16.26. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 745,759 shares traded.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 17.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,299.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,875.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,299.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,691 shares of company stock worth $8,947,778. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

