Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Vitol Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
