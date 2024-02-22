Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Afya by 9.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at $14,949,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,016,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 109,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Afya alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Afya Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 2,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Afya Profile

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.