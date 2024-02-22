Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $326,910.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,336,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,584,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,060 shares of company stock worth $991,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $11.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

