Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,070,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,510,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

