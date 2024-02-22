Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CAE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.