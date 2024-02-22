Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,954 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after buying an additional 336,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 303,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.37.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.